CDC sees it unnecessary for those vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a mask by delta variant



Many Americans still wear masks indoors despite being fully vaccinated.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / . / .

LOS ANGELES – The US health authorities do not see it necessary for vaccinated people to return to the use of masks before the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant, contradicting the position of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the local authorities of Los Angeles.

This was stated on Wednesday by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky.

“If you are vaccinated, you are safe from variants that circulate here in the United States, ”Walensky said in an interview with the American television network NBC.

The question of the use of masks has returned to the center of the debate in the United States after the health officials of Los Angeles County and the WHO recommended that even fully vaccinated people should continue to use them indoors as a precautionary measure due to the increased delta variant.

The delta variant accounted for 26.1% of infections

According to updated CDC projections, the delta variant accounted for 26.1% of COVID-19 infections in the US during the two-week period ending June 19.

However, Walensky assured that the CDC guidance has not changed and that “fully vaccinated” people they do not need to use masks since inoculations are “highly effective” against the delta variant.

In addition, he explained that the WHO is dealing with a world situation in which far fewer people have been immunized than in the US, so it is issuing “more cautious” advice.

The Los Angeles case

Regarding the situation in Los Angeles, Walensky pointed out that it is local legislators “who must develop policies for their local environment.”

The delta variant of the coronavirus has spread to different countries, and with it, concern about the spread of the pandemic given its high transmission capacity.