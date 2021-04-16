CDC reports that less than 1% of those who have been vaccinated have subsequently become infected with coronavirus

About 5,800 people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States contracted the disease afterwards, which is equivalent to less than 1% of those immunized, according to official data published this Thursday.

According to the figures of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Of those 5,800 people, at least 74 died and 396 had to be hospitalized after becoming infected.

Those 5,800 cases have been detected among the more than 75 million fully vaccinated people in the US, equivalent to a fraction of 0.008%; While the 74 dead are 0.0001% of those immunized and hospital admissions for covid-19, 0.0005%.

“A little over 40% of the infections occurred in people 60 years of age or older,” the CDC pointed out in an email sent to the US chain CNN, although they admitted that there were also cases of people “of all ages suitable for vaccination.”

Most of the infections, 65%, were from women and in 29% of the cases they were asymptomatic.

According to CDC statistics, more than 125.8 million people in the US – 37.9% of the population – have received the first dose, while 78.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The country has granted authorization for emergency use to Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 sera, which require 2 doses, and Johnson & Johnson’s, which is single-dose.

This week health authorities recommended a pause in the application of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the detection of six cases of cerebral thrombosis in six women under 48 years of age, which have left one deceased.

The United States adds more than 31.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 564,747 deaths, indicates independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

During a hearing before a subcommittee of the Lower House, the main epidemiologist of the Government, Anthony Fauci, defended the strategy of “vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible.”

Even so, he refrained, when asked by Ohio Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan, from setting a deadline for Americans to stop taking public health precautions to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Fauci predicted that “his best estimate” would be when the numbers of infections fall to about 10,000 cases per day in the country, although he considered that there should be a gradual removal of some restrictions, such as the use of a mask and social distancing.

