Apr 9 (.) – The United States recorded 32,449 new cases of coronavirus and another 1,942 deaths since the last report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Thursday, making the number of deaths in the country it reached 14,696.

With these figures, the total number of infected in the country reaches 427,460.

A . count released shortly before showed that deaths from coronavirus in the United States surpassed 15,700 on Thursday.

Officials warned Americans there could be alarming death rates this week, even as an influential university model on Wednesday lowered its projections of fatalities by 26% to 60,000.

Deaths in the United States reached a record on Tuesday and Wednesday with more than 1,900 deaths reported each day, according to . figures. (Infographic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

Only Italy has recorded more deaths, with 18,279 reported as of Thursday. Spain reported a total of 15,238 deaths on Thursday.

