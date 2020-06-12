NEW YORK (AP) – Want to get out of the hotel room? Avoid the elevator and use the ladder. Will you host a picnic? Ask each guest to bring their own food and drinks. When you go to the gym, no shaking hands. Not even rubbing elbows by way of greeting.

These are some of the suggestions in the guide to social behavior issued by United States health officials to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus as people try to return to some form of normalcy. Other guidelines are already practiced on a regular basis, such as rubbing your hands with gel after using an ATM or, before going to the restaurant, making sure that staff will wear masks.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the guide on Friday, along with a supplement on organizing and attending concerts, sporting events, protests, political events and other meetings of great turnout.

The standards “are not intended to endorse any particular type of event,” CDC Dr. Jay Butler said in a conference call with the press.

The organization of and attendance at such events should be in accordance with the advice of the local health authority, based on the state of spread of the coronavirus in a particular locality, he added.

The guide is being published too late, according to some experts.

Infectious disease researcher Julia Marcus of Harvard Medical School has compared staying-at-home advice with “abstinence” advice as the only way to avoid pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases. He says the CDC’s guide to minimizing risk is excellent.

“I think it’s a big step in the right direction,” said Marcus. “This guide is intended for ordinary people who try to make decisions every day to minimize risks.”

However, there are notable omissions. There are no precautions to go to church, nothing about dating or sex, or advice on a question that many doctors say they are constantly asked: Can children visit their grandparents?

“Visiting granny is something I have to answer about three times a week,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.

“I stand in solidarity with the CDC. It is very, very difficult to give an accurate response to every circumstance, “he said.

Orders to stay home and school and business closings caused a national flattening of the new case curve. In recent weeks, many states have begun reopening under pressure to restart the pandemic-damaged economy. Additionally, cases are increasing again in nearly half of the states, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

The CDC has released several specific guides for churches, campgrounds, schools and transit agencies, among others, but so far has not issued advice for people who wonder if they can go on vacation, get their nails done, invite roasts, go to the bench or library, eating out or exercising in a gym.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the standards were “common sense-based suggestions,” not orders. State or local governments may re-impose stricter regulations on new outbreak cases, but that is up to them, CDC officials said.

The rules insist on the advice to keep the face covered, especially when it is difficult to keep the distance of two meters with others.

They also include a list of questions people should ask themselves before going out and things to consider in certain situations. For example, he suggests that home parties be held outdoors, that people greet each other with a wave of the hand and that everyone come with their food and drink.