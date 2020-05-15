NEW YORK – After a long wait, U.S. health officials released some guidelines Thursday that schools, businesses and other types of organizations can use as states resume activities after the confinements implemented by the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released six documents with “decision tools” that use road signs and other graphics to guide organizations on what they should consider before reopening.

The tools are for schools, job sites, camps, nurseries, mass transit systems, bars and restaurants. The CDC had written a document for churches and other religious facilities, but it was not released Thursday. The agency did not explain the reason.

Earlier versions of the documents included detailed information for churches that wanted to resume face-to-face services, with suggestions such as keeping distance between the faithful and limiting the size of the meeting.

The religion-related guidelines were withdrawn after the White House expressed concern about the recommended restrictions, according to government emails obtained by The Associated Press and a person within the agency who was not authorized to speak to reporters. publicly and asked to remain anonymous.

On Thursday, a government official under President Donald Trump, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said there were concerns about whether it was appropriate for the government to issue specific orders to places of worship.

The CDC developed the guidelines more than a month ago and they were initially shelved by the government, the AP reported last week.

Randy Serrano has the information.

The agency had also prepared an even more extensive guide, around 57 pages, which has not been published.

That longer document, which the AP obtained, would give organizations different details on how to reopen while still limiting the spread of the virus, including keeping employees or students six feet away and closing break rooms and cafeterias to limit congregations. Many of the suggestions already appear on federal websites, but have not been presented as recommendations for a resumption of activities.

Some health experts and politicians have lobbied for CDC to release as many guidelines as possible to help businesses and organizations decide how to proceed.

The guidelines are related to another document released by the Trump administration on April 17. That phased reopening plan outlines how to lift stay-at-home orders, school closings, and other measures designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

