CDC Recommends Indoor Masks for Unvaccinated Students and Teachers in US Schools

Jul 9 (.) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday updated its guidance for reopening schools in the fall, including recommending an indoor mask for everyone who does not are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that all schools in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States should continue to require the use of masks indoors for all people who are not fully vaccinated.

The agency said that if localities decide to eliminate prevention strategies in schools based on local conditions, they must eliminate them one at a time. Schools should keep a close eye on increases in COVID-19 cases before eliminating the next prevention strategy.

“Due to the importance of face-to-face learning, schools where not everyone is fully vaccinated should implement physical distancing to the extent possible within their structures, but should not exclude students from in-person learning to maintain a distance requirement. minimal “, indicated the new guideline.

A CDC study also released Friday showed that half of unvaccinated teens and parents of unvaccinated teens reported that they were unsure about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, or that they did not intend to receive it at all.

