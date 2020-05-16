President Trump’s plan to reopen the economy 4:22

. – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA (CDC) released six “decision” concept maps Thursday to help businesses, communities, schools, camps, daycare and public transportation decide whether it is safe to reopen. One-page-long “decision trees” are much shorter than a long-awaited, lengthy, and detailed document that has been delayed at least once.

The six documents published on the CDC website this Thursday provide a step-by-step guide that advises employers, for example, to encourage social distancing, handwashing, and intensive cleaning. The texts do not provide any detailed advice on when it would be safe to open schools or businesses, they only raise questions that should be considered before making any decisions. “The purpose of this tool is to help employers make decisions for the (re) opening during the covid-19 pandemic, especially to protect vulnerable workers. It is important to consult with state and local health officials and other partners to determine the most appropriate actions to meet the unique needs and circumstances of each community, ”the workplace decision tree reads.

For schools, the decision tree asks: “Will the reopening be consistent with applicable state and local orders? Is the school ready to protect children and employees from the highest risk of serious illness? Can you screen students and employees upon arrival for symptoms and exposure history? If the answer to any of these questions is no, then it shouldn’t be opened, according to the CDC.

For camps, the council includes an evaluation. “If feasible, implement an improved assessment for children and employees who have recently been present in high transmission areas, including temperature controls and symptom monitoring,” says the decision tree. “Are you ready to protect employees at increased risk of serious illness?” Asks the tree for the public transportation sector. Decision trees are very similar, with minor adjustments to account for differences between daycare, for example, and restaurants.

Flexible licensing policies stand out, something public health experts say is vital to controlling the spread of infectious disease. US employment practices They are frequently criticized for discouraging workers from taking sick days off. The complete guide to the pandemic is on the CDC website. It was not immediately clear what additional guidance might come from the CDC, or when it might come. Former CDC acting director Dr. Richard Besser said the guidelines were not what he was used to seeing.

“What we worked on was to present the best scientific evidence and in extreme detail so that they could be applied in a way that would know exactly what would have to be done. These guidelines are high-level principles, ”Besser commented on the CNN global forum. “That’s not what people need,” Besser said, adding that the public is looking for “detailed information” from the CDC, such as how many meters away tables must be in restaurants to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

“What kind of barriers should restaurants use? When will it be safe for people to be on the street, ”added Besser, who is now manager and executive president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “You know, the details make the difference,” said Besser. “The CDC is really good at it when they are allowed to do it.”

