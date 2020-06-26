NEW YORK – The top US public health agency has updated its list of people who are most at risk of serious COVID-19, and has now included pregnant women and eliminated age as a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also amended its list of pre-existing conditions that make some people more likely to become seriously ill and die from COVID-19. Sickle cell anemia was added to the list, for example. And it lowered the threshold for dangerous levels of obesity.

The changes did not include race as a risk factor for developing the disease in a serious way, although evidence has accumulated that blacks, Hispanics, and Amerindians have the highest rates of infection, hospitalization, and death.

CDC officials said the update was necessary due to medical studies published since the agency began making its list of high-risk groups. Officials attempted to spread the information before Independence Day, when many people might be tempted to go out and socialize.

“We recommend that those at higher risk limit contact with others as much as possible, or restrict it with small groups willing to take steps to reduce the risk of (you) becoming infected,” said CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield.

The recommendations are the same for those who live with or care for people at risk, he added.

Concerns are growing about the spread of coronavirus in several states in the United States.

Previously, the CDC said that people at high risk for severe COVID-19 were at least 65 years old; lived in nursing homes or long-term care facilities; They had severe heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, liver disease, chronic kidney and lung problems, as well as other conditions that have weakened their immune systems.

In the changes, CDC created categories of people who are or may be at high risk.

People at high risk include those with chronic kidney disease, chronic inflammatory lung disease, obesity, severe heart conditions, sickle cell anemia, type 2 diabetes, and weakened immune systems from receiving a transplant. The troubling obesity threshold was lowered from a body mass index of 40 to one of 30.

The CDC said that people become more vulnerable to the disease as their age increases, but it has removed people 65 and older as a high-risk group.