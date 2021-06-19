CDC lowers covid alert for cruise ship travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just announced a new advisory for cruise ship travel.

The CDC announcement consists of a level change: from four to three. That is, the warning level four meant that it was not safe for anyone to take a cruise during the pandemic. Now, with level three, the agency recommends that only people who are not vaccinated should avoid this type of trip.

But before packing your suitcase, if you do decide to cruise, keep in mind the CDC’s top recommendation: get tested for COVID-19, even if you’re vaccinated, one to three days before your trip.

The CDC made its announcement just days after two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported aboard the first cruise ship to receive passengers from the United States. In addition, the Royal Caribbean company had to delay the inaugural departure date of Odyssey of the Seas because several crew members also tested positive.

Despite the recommendation of the CDC and these incidents on board, the Royal Caribbean company itself will not require a vaccination passport, but they do recommend that passengers get vaccinated, because those who are not vaccinated will have to follow different biosecurity protocols .

What is a reality is that the countdown to sailing has already begun.

Juan Kuryla, director of the Port of Miami, says: “We are talking about tens of thousands of employees, Miami Dade residents who will soon be able to return to their jobs.”