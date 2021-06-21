CDC investigates tuberculosis outbreak related to spinal fractures and surgeries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) investigates an outbreak of tuberculosis related to fractures and spinal surgeries in different states of the country. So far, more than 100 people have experienced this lung infection after undergoing spinal surgery or fracture repairs.

The health authority reported that the outbreak is probably related to the use of FiberCel products, specifically known as Fiber Viable Bone Matrix, a malleable bone mass developed from human cells by the Aziyo Biologics company and used in various orthopedic procedures.

In a statement, the CDC notes that the suspected product comes from lot NMDS210011 and suggest that people who have undergone any such medical procedure seek medical attention. “Given the risk of localized TB disease in areas involved in surgery, TB disease in the spine or other bones, and TB disease elsewhere in the body, the CDC has recommended that all patients who received this batch of products receive treatment. for tuberculosis disease, ”the CDC noted.

Aziyo Biologics issued a voluntary recall notice for 154 FiberCel units on June 2, which were produced with cells from a single donor, and which were sent to 37 medical units in 20 different states of the country. According to The Washington Post, of 113 patients who received the product in their medical procedures, eight died.

CDC recommends that physicians contact their patients who underwent surgery with FiberCel lot # NMDS210011 for evaluation and that begin “immediately drug treatment for tuberculosis disease, even if they are asymptomatic. Treatment must be coordinated with experts in infectious diseases and tuberculosis ”.

They also suggest that hospitals identify healthcare personnel who may have been exposed to the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), which causes tuberculosis, during medical procedures or during patient care.

Although the CDC notes that there is no indication that other FiberCel units are contaminated, the manufacturer has suspended the sale of this product as a precautionary measure, while conducting an investigation into the root cause of the infections.

So far, most TB cases have been found in Delaware and Indiana. Between Symptoms of the disease include a strong cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, coughing up blood, chest pain, weakness or fatigue, weight loss, poor appetite, chills, fever, and night sweats.