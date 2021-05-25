CDC investigates some cases of adolescents with inflammation in the heart after receiving the vaccine against COVID-19

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle that reduces its ability to pump blood, which can lead to chest pain and arrhythmias. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States investigates some cases of adolescents with inflammation in the heart after receiving the vaccine against COVID-19, usually the second dose.

A report from the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Working Group (VaST) notes that “There are relatively few reports of myocarditis to date”, But they are under follow-up.

According to the reports received, these cases whose number was not specified are presented predominantly in adolescents and young adults, after the second dose, typically within four days to vaccination and more often in men than in women.

The review of these reports is at an early stage, so it cannot be concluded that the COVID vaccine caused myocarditis, but the VaST decided to report “this possible adverse event to physicians to improve early recognition and appropriate management of people who develop symptoms of myocarditis after vaccination.”

“Most of the cases appear to be mild and follow-up is ongoing,” the CDC report explains. “It may just be a coincidence that some people develop myocarditis after vaccination. It is more likely that something like this happens by chance, because many people are getting vaccinated at this time, “he explained,” he said. Celine gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York, to The New York Times.

Myocarditis can occur with some viruses

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ordinary viruses like the common cold, herpes simplex, or gastrointestinal infections can cause inflammation of the heart; also hepatitis B and C or COVID-19. Bacteria such as staph, streptococci, the bacteria that cause diphtheria, and tick bacteria, as well as parasites such as toxoplasma and fungi such as candida or histoplasma, found in bird droppings, can also trigger it.

Among the symptoms of myocarditis there are chest pain, arrhythmia (abnormal or fast heartbeat), shortness of breath, fever, fainting, fluid retention or fatigue.

Just a couple of weeks ago the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) extended emergency approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years of age and older. “Parents and Guardians can be assured that the agency conducted a rigorous and thorough review. of all the available data, as we have done with all our authorizations for the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine, ″ the agency specified then in its statement.