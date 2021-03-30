CDC indicates that a single dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is 80% effective

15 minutes. A single dose of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, which require two inoculations, is 80% effective in preventing contagion, according to a study published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) from the US.

That effect was seen two weeks after the first dose in the study, conducted with 4,000 healthcare workers between December and March.

“I am excited to share information about this new CDC-led study … evaluating the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in preventing infections,” announced CDC Director Rochelle Wallensky, at a press conference.

The results showed that the risk of infection was reduced by 90% among people who received the two recommended doses; which began to have a protective effect even after the first injection, by reducing the risk of contagion by 80% two weeks later.

Vaccination in the United States

This study coincides with the acceleration of the vaccination process in the US, with more than 3 million doses administered daily.

For this Sunday 93 million people received at least one dose of some of the vaccines authorized in the US. Of this, some 51 million people are already fully immunized.

President Joe Biden set the date for a return to relative normality on the 4th of July for the American Independence Day holiday.

The US granted authorization for emergency use to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and to Johnson & Johnson’s, which is single-dose and whose effectiveness is somewhat lower.

The country, the worst hit in the world by the pandemic, registers more than 30.2 million COVID-19 infections and more than 549,000 deaths, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.