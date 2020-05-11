The covid-19, the anchor in the million dollar cruise business 2:36

. – The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended a “Do Not Sail Order” for cruises through July 24 due to the unique aspects of cruises that can cause coronavirus outbreaks.

The CDC website says it has “reason to believe that cruise travel may continue to introduce, transmit or broadcast covid-19.”

“We have been learning a lot in the past four months about this virus and the pandemic, about the unique aspects and some of the situations that can cause very large outbreaks,” said Dr. Martin Cetron, director of Global Migration and Quarantine at CDC.

Dr. Cetron spoke to CNN about how recent coronavirus outbreaks on the Princess Diamond and Grand Princess cruises helped CDC understand how stealthily the virus can spread in a cruise environment and what it will take to navigate safely. again.

Asymptomatic cases raise serious concern

Cruises pose risks because they are closed space environments with three distinct disease-prone demographic characteristics: older guests whose average age is 70, people with underlying medical conditions, and a ship’s crew.

The Diamond Princess was the first cruise ship on which coronavirus patients were known to be on board, and the virus spread very easily among passengers. According to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly half of the cruise ship passengers and crew who tested positive for the new coronavirus were asymptomatic.

That combination of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases “can lead to this explosive and relatively unknown outbreak,” said Dr. Cetron.

While the ship’s crew is generally a younger, healthier population, they are also susceptible to contracting the virus due to living together on a ship for several weeks and because their homes are not that far apart, limiting their ability to maintain social distance. That situation was seen on the cruise ship Grand Princess, which was quarantined off the coast of California.

“Unlike passengers, they remain on board one ship to another … so that they can serve as a reservoir: both the asymptomatic and the mildly infected who have no serious concern,” Cetron said.

By staying on board and sailing week by week, the crew also presents a continuing risk of introduction, amplification, and diffusion beyond the cruise environment.

Creating safe navigation during a pandemic is “a difficult task”

CDC generally publishes travel health notices for international countries and destinations, but this time it’s different.

“These are the first times that we list transportation as part of our travel health advisories that advise people not to travel. Normally it is a geographical situation, ”said Dr. Cetron.

Part of the “Do Not Sail Order” requires a ship to submit comprehensive plans to prevent, detect, respond to, and contain covid-19 infections.

“Cruise lines now have to develop a comprehensive plan to resume operations and navigate safely, taking into account the unique high-risk environment for cruise ships in the era of this covid pandemic,” he says.

The expert added that CDC will continue to work with cruise lines to ensure that they understand the nature of the risk and ensure that all necessary public health procedures are implemented.

“It is a difficult task to try to make a cruise environment safe to navigate in an era of this virus that continues to circulate in the world,” he added.

The CDC has not yet determined when it will be safe to resume navigation, but its primary responsibility is to protect public health, says Dr. Cetron.

“This order will expire in 100 days, but there is nothing to stop CDC from providing a continuation or a new order or adjusting orders based on the image of the threat at the time,” he added.

The CDC has not yet developed a specific guide for cruise travelers, according to Dr. Cetron. Their current focus is to ensure that cruise lines develop and implement plans to prevent, detect, respond to and contain covid-19 on board, and ensure that cruise lines have the necessary public health procedures when navigation resumes.

CDC has also ensured that during this period of suspended operations, crew members still trapped on cruise ships know that there is a process in place for them to safely disembark and return to their homes.

When will it be safe to navigate?

Dr. Cetron says that covid-19 is “an insidious virus (that) is transmitted stealthily by people who don’t even know they have it.”

Restarting the cruise business will require thinking about how to reduce density, similar to reopening business on land. And social distancing will be part of that plan.

“Safe guidelines on how to maintain social distancing and gradual resumption of activities, recognizing that we are still at the beginning of this global pandemic,” said Dr. Cetron.

“There is much more to come as this virus continues to circulate before we have a vaccine. We have to think about how we alter all our environments to create safer spaces. ”

CDC is monitoring the situation closely but does not have enough information on when it will be safe for cruises to resume navigation, he said.

“We have not advised cruise lines at the specific time that they can resume cruise travel for passengers, it is premature to do so,” he added.

