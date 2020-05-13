GAINESVILLE, Florida – Advice from America’s top disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic included a detailed instructional guide and some more restrictive measures than those presented by the White House on last month.

The guidelines, which were archived by officials of the government of President Donald Trump, also offered recommendations to help communities decide when to re-close facilities due to outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Associated Press obtained a 63-page document; it is more detailed than other previously reported segments of the archived guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This shows how the thinking of the institution’s infection control experts differs from that of those managing the pandemic response at the White House.

The US government’s “Open America Again” plan was presented on April 17 and included part of the CDC’s focus, but made it clear that the responsibility for the reopening fell solely to state governors and local authorities.

Rather, the organizing tool created by the CDC advocates a coordinated national response that gives community leaders step-by-step instructions to “help Americans return to civilian life,” with the idea that there will be outbreaks of the virus and a lot of customization will be required. The White House said last week that the document was a draft and was not ready for publication.

The guidelines contain the kinds of details authorities need to make informed decisions, some experts said.

“The White House is pushing for the reopening, but the truth of the matter is simply that the White House did not have a comprehensive plan where all the pieces fit together. They are doing it in parts, ”said Georges Benjamin, a physician and executive director of the American Public Health Association.

Those detailed tips should have been available much earlier, said Stephen Morse, an expert in the spread of disease at Columbia University.

“Many different places are considering how to safely develop procedures for returning to work. Having had more advice on that before would have given the population more peace of mind. And it could have avoided some cases, “Morse added.

From the start, CDC staff who worked on the guidelines felt uncomfortable linking them specifically to the reopening, and raised their objections to White House staff tasked with approving the publication of the guidelines, according to an institution official who spoke under condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Coronavirus in the USA.

The detailed CDC guidelines were archived by the government on April 30, according to internal emails from the executive and agency sources that reported anonymously as they did not have permission to speak to journalists. Following the AP’s report on the abandonment of the guide last week, the White House asked CDC to retrieve some parts, which were returned to the executive for approval, according to emails and interviews.

On Tuesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield told a Senate committee that the recommendations would be released “soon,” but offered no further details. Internal government emails showed that Redfield repeatedly requested approval from the White House for his institution’s recommendations since April 10.

Both the CDC document and the White House plan recommend that communities be reactivated in phases as local coronavirus infections are reduced.

One of the many differences, however, is advice on when non-essential travel should be allowed to resume.

CDC’s archived guide advises communities to avoid all nonessential travel in the reopening phases to the last, when new cases are at their lowest levels. And even then, the agency is cautious and advises only to “consider” its resumption after 42 days of continuous decline in COVID-19 infections.

The anticipated announcement did not offer a specific date.

The White House plan, by contrast, recommends “minimizing” travel in phase 1 and notes that in phase 2, after 28 consecutive days of declines, “nonessential travel can be resumed.”

As of Tuesday, the CDC website with tips for traveling during the pandemic remained tied to the White House plan. The stricter standards were not available.

Another clear difference between the government’s final plan and the one designed by CDC epidemiologists is that the latter acknowledge that contagion may increase after the reopening of states, and that local governments need to monitor their communities.

The White House reopening plan lacks guidance for tracking information beyond the positives. But the CDC document offers ideas on how to plan where outbreaks could occur earlier using demographic information. According to the agency, local leaders could pay attention to the number of households with limited English proficiency in an area, the number of people living in poverty or without medical coverage, and even in what it calls areas of “civil tension” caused by the virus, such as places where many workers became ill or lost their wages due to quarantine.

The White House program has few concrete details, instead offering broader guidelines such as “protecting the health and safety of workers in critical industries” and advising states to “protect the most vulnerable” by developing “appropriate policies “

Ivette Machin.

At Tuesday’s Senate session, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, warned that lifting confinement orders too quickly could have serious consequences, both in death and in economic trouble. Trump, for his part, has continued to pressure states to act to straighten out a free-falling economy.

The CDC guidelines emphasize the danger of states and regions moving forward alone in these uncertain times. The agency advises a national approach rather than a mosaic, because one state’s policies could affect another at any given time.

“Travel patterns within and between jurisdictions will also affect efforts to reduce community transmission. Coordination between state and local jurisdictions is critical, especially between jurisdictions with different mitigation needs, ”the document assures.

