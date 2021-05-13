CDC endorses COVID-19 vaccinated people to stop wearing mask indoors



The CDC indicates that mask use should be continued in certain enclosed spaces.

Photo: Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to stop wearing a mask indoors, regardless of the size of the space, indicate the new recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected and you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” the agency said in an advance statement to The New York Times, but whose information was first disclosed by The Associated Press.

The agency states that people, still fully vaccinated, should cover their face when visiting a doctor, hospitals or long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes; when traveling by bus, plane, train, or other modes of public transportation.

That guide should also be followed while in transportation hubs such as airports and bus stations, as well as in prisons, jails, or homeless shelters.

The guide states that people must have both doses of the vaccines Pfizer Y Modern or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

In addition, people must comply with state social distancing guidelines and other rules.

Weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that the CDC was preparing a new guide on facial protection, in order to send the message that vaccines are safe and work.

“I think so, I think you’ll probably see that as we move forward and more people get vaccinated,” Fauci said on ABC News with express question. “The CDC will be, almost in real time… updating its recommendations and its guidelines. We need to start being more liberal as we vaccinate more people. “.

In another interview with NBC News, Fauci considered that the population has already become accustomed to the use of masks, so it may have to be maintained seasonally, in order to avoid the spread of the flu or influenza.

“We have had practically a non-existent flu season this year,” he said. “Simply because people were doing the kind of public health things that were predominantly directed against COVID-19.”

At the end of April, CDC updated guide for face protection in open spaces, allowing people who are fully vaccinated to go out without a mask when walking or exercising, even if they are in an open-air restaurant.

“There are several activities that fully vaccinated people can resume … with low risk to themselves, being aware of the potential risk of transmitting the disease to other people,” he said at the time.