CDC Discusses Resuming Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Advisers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet this Friday to discuss whether to resume the application of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

Miami World / telemundo51

J & J’s vaccine has been in limbo after the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said two weeks ago that they needed more evidence to decide whether some cases of clots were related to the injection and, if so, how great the risk was.

The cases are unusual: six reported among more than seven million injections of the J&J vaccine. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

The decision triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere.

The United States will take steps to resume application of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, possibly with broader restrictions or warnings after reports of some very rare cases of blood clots, the world’s leading infectious disease expert reported. government, Anthony Fauci.

“I would be very surprised if we don’t have a resume in some form by Friday,” he said. “I really don’t anticipate that they’re going to want to extend it a bit more.”

Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, believes that federal regulators could resume the application of vaccines with age or gender restrictions or with a blanket warning, to be applied in a way “a little different than as was done before the break ”.

Fauci said he seriously doubted the United States would permanently stop the use of the J&J vaccine.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. “The break was to take a look, to make sure that we know all the information that we may have within that time frame and also to warn some of the doctors who might see people, particularly women, who have this particular adverse event, that they treat them correctly ”.

The vast majority of people vaccinated with this vaccine have had little or no side effects.

The authorities emphasized that they have found no signs of clot problems with the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, which are Moderna and Pfizer.