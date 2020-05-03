United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned of the possible arrival of a second wave of the new coronavirus, which could be much more deadly than the current phase of the pandemic because it could overlap with the start of the flu season this winter. “data-reactid =” 13 “> The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Diseases of the United States (CDC) warned of the possible arrival of a second wave of the new coronavirus, which could be much more deadly than the current phase of the pandemic because it could overlap with the start of the flu season this winter.

CDC Director Robert Redfield revealed to The Washington Post in a broad interview published Tuesday. “data-reactid =” 14 “> Therefore, government leaders at all levels must seize the coming months and prepare to deal with that second wave, even though some states are already announcing plans to revive their economies, CDC Director Robert Redfield revealed to The Washington Post in a lengthy interview published Tuesday.

“There is a possibility that the onslaught of the virus over the coming winter in our nation will be more difficult than we just went through,” Redfield told the Post. “When I said this to others, they were incredulous, they didn’t understand what I meant.”

would put great pressure on the country’s health care system. Both viruses are associated with respiratory symptoms and require similar medical and protective equipment. “Data-reactid =” 16 “> The health official said that a second wave of the virus could be more severe because the simultaneous appearance of influenza outbreaks and COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, would put great pressure on the country’s health care system, both viruses presenting respiratory symptoms and requiring similar medical and protective equipment.

according to data on coronavirus compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic has oversaturated hospitals, sunk the economy, & nbsp;systemic inequalities brought to light that lead to more exposure and massive shortage revealed & nbsp; of & nbsp;Test kits, respirators, and personal protective equipment nationwide. “data-reactid =” 17 “> The first wave of COVID-19 that the world is experiencing today has so far killed nearly 44,000 people and infected more than 816,000 in the United States alone, according to the Data on Coronavirus Compiled by Johns Hopkins University The pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals, sunk the economy, exposed systemic inequalities leading to increased exposure, and revealed the massive shortage of test kits, respirators, and protective gear staff across the country.

detailed drastic but necessary measures that states must implement, such as the confinement order and the closure of businesses, to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Although most states have followed those guidelines, some governors have already decided to resume their economies earlier this week, despite warnings from health experts that it is still not safe enough. “data-reactid =” 18 “> The CDC has detailed drastic but necessary measures that states must implement, such as the order and business closings, to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Although most states have followed those guidelines, some governors have already decided to resume their economies earlier this week, despite warnings from experts in health that it is not yet secure enough.

small right-wing protests that took place in several states calling for an end to confinement and after President Donald Trump published a series of tweets calling for “RELEASE” to Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia of the security measures against the coronavirus, an attitude that Redfield told the Post “was not positive.” “data-reactid =” 19 “> The planning of the reopens comes after small protests by the right that took place in several states calling for an end to confinement and after President Donald Trump published a series of tweets calling to “RELEASE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia from the security measures against the coronavirus, an attitude that according to Redfield told the Post “it was not positive.”

the need to maintain social distance while states lift confinement, as well as exponentially increase each state’s ability to identify infected residents through testing and tracing people who came in contact with patients. “data-reactid =” 20 “> Redfield also said that government leaders should emphasize the need to maintain social distancing as states lift confinement, as well as exponentially increase each state’s ability to identify infected residents through the conduct of testing and tracking of people who came into contact with patients.

dismiss bipartisan concerns on states that do not have adequate supplies, claiming that the United States was applying tests to “a number of people that no one believed possible.” “data-reactid =” 21 “> However, this week Trump just dismissed bipartisan concerns on states that do not have adequate supplies, claiming that the United States was applying tests to “a number of people that no one believed possible.”

“Not everyone believes that we should do as many tests,” Trump said during Monday’s coronavirus briefing. “It doesn’t take that many. The reason that the Democrats and perhaps some others want more evidence is because they want to criticize, since it is almost impossible to reach that maximum level and yet we have succeeded. “

TRUMP: “Not everybody believes we should do so much testing. You don’t need so much. … Democrats and some others… want maximum because they want to be able to criticize because it’s almost impossible to get to the maximum number and yet we’ve been able to do it already. “Pic.twitter.com/HzOtION0uj – JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) April 20, 2020

published some criteria for states to consider how best to restore their economies in stages, and included for the first time the obligation to record a decline in cases for 14 days and establish robust testing programs. CDC has also created detailed guidelines for state and local governments on how to facilitate mitigation efforts to support a safe reopening. Redfield revealed to the Post that these will be “publicly announced shortly.” “Data-reactid =” 31 “> Last week, the White House released some criteria for states to consider how best to restore their economies phased, and included for the first time the obligation to record a decline in cases for 14 days and establish robust testing programs CDC has also created detailed guidelines for state and local governments on how to facilitate mitigation efforts to support a safe reopening, Redfield revealed to the Post that these will “be released publicly soon.”

supports your state’s containment measure and he’s making a sustained effort to follow her. The most recent survey, carried out between Friday and last Sunday, revealed that 86% of Americans were trying to stay home as much as possible while approximately 65% ​​stated that they would continue to stay home even if their area lifted all restrictions. “data-reactid =” 32 “> Despite From public demands to resume the economy, a new set of polls conducted by HuffPost / YouGov found that the overwhelming majority of Americans support their state’s confinement measure and are making a sustained effort to follow it. The latest poll, conducted between Friday and Sunday, it revealed that 86% of Americans were trying to stay home as much as possible while approximately 65% ​​said they would continue to stay home even if their area lifted all restrictions.

Part of preparing for a possible second wave of COVID-19 includes convincing Americans to get a flu shot in the coming summer months so public health officials can minimize the number of people hospitalized for at least one of the two respiratory diseases. Redfield told the Post that getting a flu shot “may make a hospital bed available for your coronavirus-infected mother or grandmother.”