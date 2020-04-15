WASHINGTON, Apr 15 (.) – The director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday that he believes 19 or 20 states with limited impact of the coronavirus and the consent of their governors may be ready to open within May 1 mentioned by Donald Trump.

“There are many counties in this country that have not really experienced coronavirus cases despite the evidence,” said Robert Redfield, in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​show.

“There are many states – 19 or 20 – that have really had limited impact. So I think we will see if we can assist them with the reopening, as long as their governors feel they are ready.

Trump said Monday that he was close to completing a plan to end the paralysis caused by the coronavirus in the United States, which has left millions of people unemployed, and that he could try to reopen some badly hit segments in some parts of the country even earlier. May 1.

The president again launched it against the World Health Organization (WHO), announcing that he had ordered his government to stop all funding from the United States to the Geneva-based body because of the way it has handled the pandemic.

Redfield did not directly answer the question about the president’s decision, but said CDC and WHO have a long history of working in coordination in the face of global health crises.

“We have a very productive relationship around public health,” he said. “We will continue to have it,” he added.

