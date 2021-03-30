CDC Director Says Fear of Increase in Coronavirus Cases Despite Vaccination



CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Health authorities warned this Monday of a rebound in cases of COVID-19 in the country, despite the progress of the vaccination campaign.

“In the last week we have seen a continuous increase in cases, now we are in the range of between 60,000 and 70,000 (daily), and when we have seen an increase like this in the past is when things have a tendency to pick up, already rebound in a big way, ”said the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky.

The person in charge indicated in the daily press conference of the White House on COVID-19 that she feels that the country is doomed to “an imminent doom”, based on the data it handles.

“We have so much to wish for, so many promises and potential and so many reasons for hope, but right now I am afraid,” he stressed.

According to CDC data, the country surpassed 30 million cases of coronavirus yesterday, Sunday, with an average of infections in the last seven days somewhat less than 60,000 daily cases.

“This is a 10% increase compared to the previous seven days,” said Walenksy, “serious hospitalizations have also increased.”

The director of the CDC explained that the trajectory of the cases is similar to that of European countries, such as Germany, Italy and France.

Even so, “we are not helpless, we can change the trajectory of the pandemic, but we all have to do it, committing ourselves to consistently follow public health strategies, while we work to get people vaccinated,” he said.

Increase despite vaccination efforts

The growth of infections occurs at the same time that the country advances in the vaccination campaign.

As of Sunday, 93 million people had received at least one dose of some of the vaccines licensed in the US, and some 51 million people were fully immunized.

Authorities have granted authorization for emergency use to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses, and that of Johnson & Johnson, which is single-dose.

The country, the worst hit in the world by the pandemic, registers more than 30.2 million COVID-19 infections and more than 549,000 dead, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.