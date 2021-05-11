CDC confirms that it is possible to get COVID-19 from more than 6 feet away

As time goes by, science knows more about the new coronavirus that emerged in China and caused the pandemic declared by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Now, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirm that it is possible to get COVID-19 from more than 6 feet away of a sick person, and even when he has already left space.

A scientific summary on the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus published by the CDC recognizes that virus transmission can occur when exposed to respiratory fluids beyond the recommended six feet distance. In this regard, a recent MIT investigation indicated that, under certain conditions, it is possible to be infected from 60 feet away.

The document, published by the US health authority on May 7, specifies that COVID-19 can be transmitted mainly by inhaling the virus, when the virus is deposited on exposed mucous membranes (nose, mouth, eyes) and by touching the mucous membranes with hands contaminated by the virus.

Regarding contagion by inhalation, the CDC specifies that the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by inhalation of the virus in the air more than six feet away from an infectious source can occur in the presence of “the presence of an infectious person who exhales the virus inside for a long time (more than 15 minutes and in some cases hours), leading to concentrations of viruses in the airspace sufficient to transmit infections ”.

In fact, the CDC reports that, in some cases the virus can infect “people who have passed through that space shortly after the infected person left”, as with other diseases such as measles or tuberculosis.

When there is more risk

There are three factors that increase the risk of getting sick from COVID-19 at a distance greater than six feet, according to the CDC:

Enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation or air handling within which the concentration of exhaled respiratory fluids, especially very fine droplets and aerosol particles, can accumulate in the air space.

Increased exhalation of respiratory fluids if the infectious person exerts physical effort or raises his voice (for example, when exercising, yelling, singing). Prolonged exposure to these conditions, usually more than 15 minutes.

Just a few days ago the World Health Organization recognized the possibility of COVID-19 being transmitted through the air, despite the fact that the scientific community had warned about it during the first months of the pandemic.

The CDC notes, however, that “although the way we understand transmission to occur has changed, the ways to prevent infection with this virus have not. All of the prevention measures recommended by the CDC are still effective for these forms of transmission.”.