US health authorities removed some coronavirus infection prevention recommendations for religious organizations within hours of publishing them last week, deleting guidelines that discouraged choir gatherings and the sharing of the Eucharistic chalice.

A federal health official said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a version of the guidelines on May 22 that had not been approved by White House officials. She was replaced the next day, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the issue and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The first guidelines released last week contained much of the same recommendations that were in a draft prepared by CDC more than a month ago and which was archived for weeks by government officials. The guidelines suggested that churchgoers wear masks, keep a 6-foot (1.8-meter) distance from each other, avoid sharing cups and plates, and omit chanting to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.

A few weeks ago, the CDC released a report that concluded the choir rehearsals in Washington state were a massive spread event that infected 52 people, including two who died. Skagit County public health researchers believe the singing could have spread the coronavirus in the air and on surfaces.

The removal of the choir and chalice guidelines comes as more places of worship prepare to reopen their facilities, although some have taken steps on their own to restrict singing and the use of community materials.

However, the suggestion to limit community singing – fundamental to many services – raised questions about government overreach for some religious leaders.

Tony Suarez, a Tennessee pastor who participated in an evangelical council advising Trump in 2016, warned that official recommendations for specific rituals ran the risk of violating the separation between Church and State.

“We are in dangerous territory when the government opines on sacraments, ceremonies and worship styles,” said Suárez.

This is at least the second time this month that CDC’s guidelines for resuming activities have been removed and modified due to what health authorities describe as a mistake.