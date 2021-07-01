CDC clarified that the use of face masks must be decided locally

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the United States Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC), said it is up to local authorities to decide on the use of face masks due to the coronavirus while in areas with low vaccination rates. Cases are increasing due to the delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious.

MiamiMundo / AP

Walensky said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show that “we have always said that local policymakers need to develop policies for their local environment,” but added that CDC standards generally indicate that those already vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask.

Health authorities in Los Angeles County are recommending that people wear face masks when indoors regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

Separately, the World Health Organization has long maintained a recommendation that everyone wear a mask to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​on Wednesday that “the context in which the WHO is making recommendations is very different from ours here in the United States,” as less than 15% of the world is vaccinated.

Regarding the recommendation from Los Angeles County officials, Walensky said that “we are still seeing an increase in cases in low-vaccination areas and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level.”