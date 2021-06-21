CDC Cautions About “Return to Normal” in the Face of COVID-19 Pandemic



CDC may report mask use soon.

Photo: Mark Wilson / .

President Joe Biden’s plan to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated by July 4 is in jeopardy, as fewer people are turning up for immunization and those who reject doses from the start said they will not change their idea.

That puts the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a difficult situation, Rochelle Walensky, who has preferred to handle the new information on restrictions or opening guides at the federal level.

According to a Politico report, the official has prohibited collaborators from giving information to the press without prior consultation, in order to try to maintain the narrative on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very clear that [Walensky] I did not want anyone to speak to journalists at that time, “a senior CDC official told the portal. “He wants to control the narrative as much as possible.”

The problem facing the agency is to relax the rules due to the fear that cases will increase, since the vaccination levels are not recommended in all entities.

In the case of New York, the rate exceeded 70%, while the infections have been minimal, which has allowed the reopening, but with the CDC mask use rules, that is, fully vaccinated people can stop using it in open and closed spaces, but not in public transport nor massive events.

The report adds that the Biden Administration will soon have to decide on: loosening your public safety guidance, but trying to prevent infection rates from rising in communities with fewer vaccines, as well as the challenge of the Delta variant.

Ali Khan, dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Nebraska, considered that the pandemic should not be politicized, as it has been happening.

“Until those political problems are alleviated, the CDC will be in the uncomfortable position of ‘They are going too far,’ or not enough,” he said.

Faced with the information restriction that he applied as a policy, Walensky received a complaint from the Society of Professional Journalists in Washington, DC denouncing the “CDC restrictions” for medical personnel to give interviews.