CDC Authorized Trial Disney Cruise Departing From Florida



Cruise through the Caribbean. Photo: Matthew Barra / Pexels

Federal authorities approved this Tuesday a test cruise of Disney departing from Florida, whose governor, Ron DeSantis, has sued the federal government to allow the “immediate” reactivation of this economic sector.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded Disney cruise line a permit to do a simulated cruise departing from Port Canaveral on June 29.

It is the “Disney Dream” that will sail for two nights to evaluate the health and safety procedures of the shipping company.

“The ship will sail with volunteer passengers and test our newly developed health and safety protocols, which have been meticulously adapted to today’s public health environment.”Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, said Tuesday.

The CDC has advanced in the authorizations to the shipping companies, which have been presenting their plans, either for the option of test cruises (without the need for vaccination) or that of vaccinated crew and passengers.

In this way, the federal agency has authorized Royal Caribbean a trip with volunteer passengers for June 20 from Miami and also the first with travelers and crew “totally” vaccinated from Fort Lauderdale for June 26.

Meanwhile, it also advances authorizations for Carnival test departures, in principle in three ports of Texas and Florida.

Although the CDC expects the industry to revive in July, cruise companies are at a crossroads for Florida ports because a new law signed by DeSantis prohibits companies from requiring proof of vaccination.

The new Florida law fines companies with $ 5,000, whether they are cruises, restaurants or events, that ask customers for proof of vaccination against covid-19.

Parallel to that stumbling block, the Republican DeSantis sued the Joe Biden government and the CDC last April to demand the reactivation “Immediate” of cruises, suspended since March 2020 in the country’s ports due to covid-19.

However, on May 18, Judge Steven Merryday gave until Tuesday for a mediation to avoid trial.

With mediation, the judge avoided ruling on a motion presented by the DeSantis Government calling for an immediate stop to the CDC’s non-navigation order while the trial is underway.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which represents 95% of companies with oceanic cruises, between March and September 2020 these companies had global losses of 77,000 million dollars, 23,000 million in salaries and 518,000 jobs.