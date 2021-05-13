CDC approved that vaccinated people do not use a mask in closed spaces

May 13, 2021 May 13, 2021

A large percentage of the U.S. population has taken the plunge and been vaccinated against the Covid-19.

That is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported that all those who are fully vaccinated will not have to use the mask indoors.

“They can go back to doing the things they had stopped doing due to the pandemic (…)” We have waited a long time for this moment, “Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, reported Thursday.

At the same time, he stressed that only two weeks after completing the vaccination process, people can “take off their masks.”

“If you are vaccinated then you are protected against the virus and it does not matter if the people around you are vaccinated or not to determine your activities,” Walensky clarified. “If you are not fully vaccinated, then you should continue to wear the mask to protect yourself until you complete your vaccination.”

The authorities have also highlighted that the levels of contagions due to coronavirus are at their lowest level since September, deaths at levels comparable to those of April 2020 and the positivity index it is the lowest since the pandemic began.

