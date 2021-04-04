CDC Announces Guidance For Americans To “Travel Safe” By Cruise Soon



Cruise companies will require passengers to have the complete COVID-19 vaccination scheme in order to travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a new phase of the Conditional Navigation Order on Friday, the regulation that will allow cruise ships to return to sail in American waters.

The initial conditional sailing order was published in late October and cruise operators have been awaiting further instructions ever since.

Recent Appeals from the Tourism Industry Industry have urged the CDC not to wait any longer to accelerate the return of cruise ships to the United States since they have been unable to navigate US waters for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite having traveled around the world.

The announcement issued by the CDC mentions that The second phase of the order will include test trips to practice the new COVID-19 operating procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers.. It also clarifies the laboratory parameters and options for the COVID-19 tests that will need to be performed.

Nevertheless, The announcement does not provide clarity on the exact date that the cruise ships will be able to sail through US waters again.

Passenger ships will continue not to sail soon

Major cruise lines have pushed back their resumption dates multiple times since the October conditional sailing order was issued, pending new guidelines from the CDC.

Since then, the industry has been working with the CDC on a plan to resume operations. Cruise ships have reviewed boarding procedures, meals, entertainment, port calls, and sanitation and ventilation and quarantine procedures with the CDC.. These changes will be mandatory for all ships of the Cruise Lines International Association lines so that they can carry more than 250 passengers.

But shipping companies are still waiting to know what points they must meet in order to be able to transport passengers again. At the end of March Kelly Craighead, CEO of the Cruise Lines International Association that represents 95% of the cruises in the country, stated that many things have changed since the CDC published the first phase of the conditional navigation order, about all the increase in people who have been vaccinated.

Several cruise companies have announced that they will require passengers to have full doses of the vaccine in order to travel, including Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages and Crystal Cruises.

As of this Friday, the CDC estimates that 56 million people in the United States have been vaccinated, representing 17 percent of the population and nearly 100 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

