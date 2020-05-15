CDC Alerts Doctors to Coronavirus-Related Syndrome in Children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, issued an alert to doctors Thursday about a rare inflammatory syndrome. coronavirus related which is affecting children.

Miami World / AP

In their alert, the CDC called this disease pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

The agency’s definition for such cases includes current or recent COVID-19 infection or exposure to the virus, fever of at least 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 ° F) for at least 24 hours, discomfort requiring hospitalization, markers inflammatory blood tests and evidence of problems in at least two organs, which could include the heart, kidneys, lungs and skin.

The name and definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has affected at least 110 children in New York and several more in other states. Few minors have died.

Some children may have symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that can cause inflammation and heart problems in children.

All of the reported cases were in children, but the CDC said they do not know whether the disease can affect adults.

Physicians should be alert to this condition and report suspected cases to local or state health departments. This disease should be suspected in all deaths of children who had evidence of COVID-19 infection, the CDC said.

Children are less likely than adults to develop COVID-19 and generally have less severe symptoms, although they can spread the virus without showing symptoms.