The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned about a type of exercise that can increase the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Miami World /diariony

Without a doubt, exercise offers valuable benefits such as maintaining a healthy weight, activating the immune system and improving the general functioning of the organism, especially during the confinement that we live through the COVID-19 pandemic. But the The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a type of exercise that can increase the risk of contracting coronavirus.

In an article published in its Emerging Infectious Diseases newsletter, the CDC notes that more than 100 people became infected with COVID-19 by participating in intense physical dance classes in different sports facilities.

Although the article analyzes the evidence of contagion through this route in the province of Cheonan, in South Korea, the CDC indicates that “intense physical exercise in densely populated sports facilities may increase the risk of infection” This information is particularly important when activities begin to reopen in the US.

The 112 infections occurred between the months of February and March during fitness dance classes with Latin rhythms (zumba) that are popular in that Asian country for their high aerobic intensity. The CDC explains that, on average, attendees developed symptoms 3.5 days after participating in sessions where instructors with very mild symptoms taught classes of 50 minutes, twice a week.

From there the infection spread: 57 cases (50.9 percent) occurred by transmission from the instructors to the participants, 38 cases (33.9 percent) were transmissions between relatives of the assistants and 17 cases (15.2 percent) were transmissions to colleagues or acquaintances.

The health authority indicates the conditions that could be key in the contagion: large classes, small spaces and high intensity training. “The humid and warm atmosphere in a sports facility together with the turbulent air flow generated by intense physical exercise can cause a denser transmission of isolated drops,” he says. “We assume that the lower intensity of Pilates and yoga did not cause the same transmission effects as those of the more intense fitness dance classes,” he adds.

For these reasons, the CDC suggests that “vigorous exercise in confined spaces should be minimized during outbreaks.”