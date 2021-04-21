CDC advisers to meet to define future of J&J vaccine

CDC Will Vote On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Resume On Friday, Fauci Says 0:43

(CNN) – Vaccine advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet this Friday to make recommendations on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine after it was suspended to investigate a possible link. with severe blood clots.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a pause in the use of J & J’s coronavirus vaccine last week after six cases reported in the country.

They are investigating if there are more cases and if other types of blood clots could be associated with the vaccine. The break was also intended to give experts time to brief doctors on how to look for and treat these clots.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met on April 14, but members said they needed more information about the J&J vaccine and blood clot cases.

Dr. William Schaffner, a non-voting ACIP member and professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told CNN that the committee delayed making a decision because there will likely be more reports of blood clots. blood connected to the vaccine, and members need to understand the demographics of those cases.

The scenarios of what could happen with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Schaffner said Friday’s meeting could play out in different ways.

ACIP might recommend that use of the vaccine be resumed unchanged, or the committee might recommend that the J&J vaccine be discontinued entirely in the United States.

Schaffner said the ACIP is more likely to recommend resuming use of the vaccine with a warning about potential adverse effects and potentially advice to higher-risk populations to stay away from this vaccine altogether.

ACIP President Dr. José Romero told CNN that the committee also has the option of recommending that the hiatus continue until more information is collected, although he believes that enough data has been generated at this point for ACIP to take a decision.

Romero said he has yet to examine the data that will be considered on Friday, but he doesn’t think the committee will decide to recommend a complete halt to the use of the vaccine in the United States.

“CDC scientists can estimate what the risk-benefit analysis would be, and that will certainly inform us in our decision,” Romero said. “Whoever uses the vaccine, as with any vaccine in this country, should be informed about any risks associated with it.”

Romero noted that it might eventually be necessary to consider a possible booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“If there is a high-risk population that is told not to get the vaccine, then I imagine the CDC will make recommendations on what the alternative vaccine would be for that group,” Romero said.

What does Johnson & Johnson say?

Dr. Paul Stoffels, J & J’s chief scientific officer, said Tuesday that the company believes the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

“The safety and well-being of the people who use our product is our number one priority and we strongly support knowledge of the signs and symptoms of this extremely rare event to ensure correct diagnosis, proper treatment, and expedited reporting by health professionals, “said Stoffels.

Romero, who also serves as Arkansas health secretary, said there may be additional recommendations for states and physicians on how to administer the doses of the J&J vaccine that have already been distributed. He said he believes states will accept the committee’s recommendations.

“My advice to the governor as we move forward will be, ‘Let’s see what the CDC says,'” Romero said. “It is more than likely – I mean more than 98% – I will say that I agree with the recommendations issued by the committee, and those are the ones we must follow in our state.”

While there is some concern that the J&J vaccine pause fuels hesitancy to get the vaccine, an Axios-Ipsos survey released Tuesday showed that 88% of Americans think the CDC and FDA were acting responsibly when they recommended the pause.

“I really think, and really hope that the American public will look at this hiatus and look at what we have done during this hiatus as an indication of how safe the vaccine system and the vaccine process is in this country,” Romero said.

Will this affect the supply of vaccines in the United States?

President Joe Biden and other officials have said that any decision made about the COVID-19 vaccine will not hamper the vaccination effort in the United States.

The FDA on Monday requested that the J&J vaccine be halted at a Baltimore Emergent BioSolutions facility while it conducts an investigation into contamination that affected at least one batch of the J&J vaccine.

“We want to convey to the American public that we have two vaccines available, Pfizer and Moderna, and people should continue to vaccinate you,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week.

Walensky said that while the CDC conducts a risk-benefit analysis of the J&J vaccine, the agency has reached out to more than 10,000 providers to inform them of what to look out for, should others experience similar adverse events. .

Those who have received the J&J vaccine in the past three weeks have a very low risk of developing the rare blood clot that will diminish over time, the CDC says. The agency recommends that those experiencing certain symptoms, such as a sudden and severe headache, leg swelling, and shortness of breath, seek immediate medical treatment.

– CNN’s Naomi Thomas, Ryan Prior, Jen Christensen, Virginia Langmaid, Ashley Ahn, and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.