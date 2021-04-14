CDC advisers postpone decision

What exactly happened to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? 1:58

(CNN) –– Vaccine advisers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) delayed any decision on recommendations for Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. In that sense, they indicated that they need more information about a strange type of blood clot.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said they did not have enough information to make changes to their recommendations. Not even to suggest extending a suspension on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine administration.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended on Tuesday that use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine be suspended in the United States, after six cases of a rare type of clot were reported. blood, although dangerous, and difficult to treat among people who were recently vaccinated.

This Wednesday, CDC advisers also heard about a possible seventh case. In addition to the details of a case in a volunteer who participated in the vaccine trials, and about which Johnson & Johnson initially said was not related to the vaccine.

ACIP staff said they will quickly seek a time when the committee can meet again so that the vaccine is not unnecessarily delayed if they decide it is safe to continue administering it.

“We will find a time to meet again,” ACIP Executive Secretary Dr. Amanda Cohn said at the meeting. “We will try to identify what that date is on Friday this week so that people have a little more time to schedule it.”

Federal regulators are seeking more information about blood clots, called cerebral venous thrombosis (CVST), which are found in combination with a shortage of blood clotting cells called platelets. The mixture makes the condition more dangerous, because the use of anticoagulants commonly used to treat blood clots can cause bleeding in these patients.

At least four of the six cases were treated with the blood thinner heparin when they first developed symptoms, Dr. Aran Maree, medical director of pharmaceuticals for Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine arm, told the meeting.