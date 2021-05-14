CD Vitoria receives SD Gernika in its fiefdom

05/14/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Vitoria and to Gernika in the Unbe Sports Complex.

The CD Vitoria looks forward to being victorious again in the match corresponding to matchday six after suffering a defeat against the Real Sociedad C in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the five games played to date, with 23 goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the SD Gernika had just won their last two games 3-1 and 0-1, the first against the Urduliz FT in his field and the second against him Pasaia KE out of his field, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time in the stadium of the CD Vitoria. Before this match, the SD Gernika he had won in four of the five games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and has a record of 19 goals conceded to 50 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the CD Vitoria He has a record of two losses in two games played at home, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. At the exits, the SD Gernika He has a record of two wins in two games he has played so far, so he will be a tough opponent for him. CD Vitoria, who will have to do everything in his power to defend the field advantage.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Unbe Sports Complex, resulting in a victory, a defeat and a draw in favor of the CD Vitoria. Also, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match they played on Vitoria and the Gernika in this competition took place in January 2020 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the Vitoria.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the SD Gernika they are ahead of the home team with a 19-point lead. The CD Vitoria He arrives at the meeting in fourth position with 37 points in the locker. For his part, SD Gernika he is first in the table with 56 points.