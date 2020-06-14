Diahkaby It was the great signal of Valencia’s draw against Levante in the derby. Even Albert Celades, always prudent and defender of his footballers, acknowledged that his habitual mistakes are costing many points this season, the last two at Mestalla this Saturday. The cataract of criticism towards the French defender has been important in the last hours, and not only that …

And is that the humble CD Toledo, who is now a member of the Third Division, has publicly mocked the French defense. Taking advantage of this torrent of reproaches for his huge mistake in the derby, the club has decided to take matters with humor and has invited Diakhaby to join the Toledo discipline. Hello Diakhaby! If you see that Valencia does not give you a ball, we make a hole for you. NOTICE! Our Cortijo, Rodríguez and Ortiz are top centers and they would make it very difficult for you ».

Hello @ Diakhaby_5 🙋🏻! If you see that @valenciacf does not give you a ball, we make a hole for you. NOTICE! Our @ AlexCorti5, @ jlrodri96 and @ cesarortiz0 are central 🔝🔝 and they would make it very difficult for you 😂 # VolverEsGanar # ContamosContigo 💚⚪️ pic.twitter.com/stgIaacN5G – C.D. Toledo 🏠 (AT HOME) 🦅💚⚪️ (@CD_Toledo) June 13, 2020

Not everything has been critical for Diakhaby in the past few hours. His compatriot Mangala has come out to the step of the attacks in the social networks and has defended the central after the failure committed in the Valencia-Levante and that supposed the last draw of the visitors. Brother, only those who are not on the pitch do not make mistakes. #NeverGiveUpLittleBro ».

In any case, the harshest criticism and the one that should worry him most is that of his own coach, a Celades who could not contain himself after the match: «When he makes mistakes, like before the break and today, he is difficult to assimilate and to accept. You always get touched when you make mistakes. They have cost us points, losing positions in the classification and the Champions League. We must try not to happen again. Hopefully it won’t happen again.