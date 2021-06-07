CD Projekt underperformed in the first quarter of 2021 | Gaming

CD Projekt reveals financial results in the first quarter of 2021 and they are worse than estimates, while avoiding updating the sales figures for Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt, Polish video game studio authors of The Witcher saga and the controversial Cyberpunk 2077, today released financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year (January-March 2021And they have been well below market expectations: they have reached 32.5 million zlotys, equivalent to 8.87 million dollars. Analysts’ expectations, according to ., were 80 million zlotys.

CD Projekt came out of 2020 being a year of record income thanks to huge initial sales of Cyberpunk 2077, delayed up to three times and finally coming out in December. But the fruits of its resounding launch, with a very poor console version, are starting to show now …

Piotr Nielubowicz, CFO of CD Projekt RED, explained that the lower benefits were due to development costs for Cyberpunk 2077 updates and R&D expenses for future projects.

Nevertheless, CD Projekt declined to disclose sales data for Cyberpunk 2077 during the first quarter of the fiscal year. On multiple occasions, the Polish company has reported the 13.7 million units it sold of the game during its launch month, December 2020.

Previously, CD Projekt already warned that Game sales were affected after the game’s removal from the PS Store within days of its release, while CD Projekt began an unprecedented physical and digital returns campaign, also on Xbox One and PC. In addition to missing all digital sales on PlayStation, doubts when buying would spread to other platforms.

According to Stephen Totilo of Axios, CD Projekt promised to give the sales data of Cyberpunk 2077 during its first quarter financial results, but it has not.

About getting back on PSN: CDPR says there are metrics Sony needs them to hit. “We cannot go into the details of where we are with that. But there is a process. We’re in the middle of [it]… conversations happening … the decision will be announced when it’s ready to be announced “ – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 31, 2021

The return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PS Store does not depend on CD Projekt RED, but on Sony, and there is no news about it: today CD Projekt simply said that “they were still in conversations“. Despite the launch of new patches, the most important in March 2021, the performance of the game in sales would not recover until its return to the PS Store, transmitting a sense of normality.

CD Projekt shared a graph showing that the “crash rate“It has dropped considerably thanks to the latest patches … although without exact numbers, it is difficult to interpret this in a relative way.

In their presentation, which you can see here, they again showed their roadmap for the remainder of the year, without news: “multiple patches and updates, free DLC” and PS5 and Xbox Series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of the year, also coinciding with the next gen version of The Witcher 3.

Recently, CD Projekt announced its long-term plans to work simultaneously on their two franchises, Cyberpunk and The Witcher, with expansions and spin-offs even in other media. This last week, in addition Cyberpunk 2077 changed director, replacing Adam Badowski with Gabriel Amatangelo.

