Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 will be one of the most ambitious we’ve ever seen. CD Projekt RED has worked for years in the lore and the game universe, where we will meet multiple factions that will help us or complicate our lives in Night City.

The company revealed a few days ago details of 6th Street, a group with great power that controls the community of Vista del Rey, one of the locations in the gaming world. Now, CD Projekt RED revealed details of 2 other factions.

Buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Amazon:

Meet Kang-Tao and the Animals, factions of Cyberpunk 2077

For starters, we learned about Kang-Tao, which appears to be playing an important role in the RPG. It is a Chinese company that has only been on the market for a short time, but which already stands out for its specialization in smart weapons.

Kang-Tao is also known for its security technology and services. According to the details, the company is becoming increasingly important due to the support it receives from the government and its bold growth strategies.

On the other hand, we have Animals, a band that is known for participating in street fights. It seems that its members will be very dangerous, as they use animal supplements and ultratestosterone to enhance their bodies.

CD Projekt RED defined them as “animals at heart” and a very aggressive gang. Below you can see the logos of the Kang-Tao and the Animals:

Kang-Tao is a young Chinese company specializing in smart-gun technology and security services. It’s making its way to the top of the weapon industry at a tremendous pace thanks to bold choices, courageous strategy, and government backing. # Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/BRRrfKNoX9 – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 24, 2020

Animals – an aggressive street-fighting gang from west Pacifica that eschews the use of traditional cyberware. Instead, they use ultra testosterone and animal supplements (like growth hormones). They’re animalistic at heart, and dangerously proud of who they are. # Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/wNPtCRR3kF – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 22, 2020

If you plan to play Cyberpunk 2077, be aware that CD Projekt RED has already confirmed that it will release a version for Xbox Series X. The good news is that RPG owners on Xbox One will get a free copy for the next-gen console.

In case you missed it: Cyberpunk 2077 controller for Xbox One is already priced

Cyberpunk 2077 will premiere on September 17, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Look for more news related to him at this link.

Source

.