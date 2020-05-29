The Polish studio announces surprising profits as it prepares to launch Cyberpunk 2077.

By Mario Gmez / Updated May 29, 2020, 09: 0357 Comments

We cannot say that 2020 has started in the best way, but even with the current scenario,CD Projekthas found reasons to rejoice: doing a financial review of the first months of the year, the Polish team finds that The Witcher saga has sold no less than50 million gamesto date, combining core games and spin-offs on all platforms.

Piotr Nielubowicz, vice president and chief financial officer of the company, notes that most of these numbers are attributed to the terrific performance of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but we cannot leave behind the launch of Gwent on iOS and Android or the adaptation of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales to Nintendo Switch.

Altogether, CDPR has generated some 193 million zloty (more than$ 48 million) in sales during the first three months of 2020, almost 2.5 times more than in the same period of the previous year. In terms ofnet profit, the financial group has quintupled its numbers, up to 92 million zloty (bordering on 23 million dollars).

Of course, the second half of 2020 will be even more important to the company than launching Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games. In this sense, Nielubowicz explains that employees carryteleworkingsince the middle of March, and although the transition has been smooth, from a job perspective it is also complicated: “without a doubt, it is a unique moment that will last in our memories for a long time. The decision to switch to telework in the last phase of development from Cyberpunkit wasn’t easy, but the well-being of our team must be considered a priority. “

The Witcher 3 is the main contributor to the sagaRecently, CD Projekt was crowned the most valuable video game studio in all of Europe, celebrating the fifth anniversary of The Witcher 3 with discounts and the announcement that it will return to the warlock universe after CP2077.

