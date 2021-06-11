CD Projekt believes that the code is already circulating on the network

CD Projekt has released a statement with more details about the targeted cyberattack it suffered in early February that seriously affected development times for Cyberpunk 2077 patches. The company says it “has reason” to believe that stolen data is already circulating on the internet, and includes sensitive information.

Although it cannot confirm the exact contents, CD Projekt believes that they are included details of current and former employees and vendors. Also included are the source code for games like The Witcher 3, Gwent and Cyberpunk 2077. And they warn that the data could have been tampered with or altered.

“We are working together with an extensive network of appropriate services, experts and agencies, including the headquarters of the Polish General Police. We have also contacted Interpol and Europol. The information that we shared in February with the president of the the Personal Data Protection Office (PUODO) “. CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077, hackers and headaches for CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt

At first it was thought that certain information was safe, but The new statement reveals CD Projekt’s concern over the leakage of sensitive information related to its human team. “We will do everything in our power to protect the privacy of our employees, as well as all other parties involved,” says the Polish company.

The truth is that these statements by CD Projekt come after it was reported that the content was already circulating on the Internet. Following CD Projekt’s refusal to pay a ransom, the hackers launched an auction of the stolen content in February.

Later, the attackers reported that they had received an offer and promised to deliver the data to the buyer. on the condition that it is no longer distributed. However, in early June they re-emerged online. A series of internals from Cyberpunk 2077 were discovered on Reddit.

In addition a video posted on Resetera shows Cyberpunk 2077 in third person mode. Interestingly, this title only has a first-person mode, so it could be an early stage of development. Much of the leaked content has already been removed from the network, possibly due to complaints from CD Projekt.

In parallel, the source code of Gwent, The Witcher 3, the next-gen version of the latter and Cyberpunk 2077 would be offered in a forum. A group of hackers requests a “donation” of $ 10,000 to provide the password to an encrypted file with the data.

