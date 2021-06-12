CD Projekt, a Polish digital benchmark to be on the ropes

Krakow (Poland), June 12 (.) .- The Polish video game company CD Projekt has gone in months from being the benchmark in the national digital sector to going down on the stock market and raising serious doubts about its viability after the failure of its most anticipated launch .

The errors in the game “Cyberpunk 2077”, its serious disputes with investors and doubts about its possible expansion into China, have led it to lose 57% of its stock price since January, about 5.5 billion euros of which it arrived to be the largest Polish company on the stock exchange.

The British investment group Abri, a shareholder of CD Projekt, recently demanded a complete renewal of the top management and accused the company of having made many mistakes and not reacting properly.

In an email, CD Projekt informed . that it had received Abri’s letter and that it had responded “directly” as it takes “all comments and suggestions from the investment community very seriously.”

However, CD Projekt pointed out that Abri did not register for the general shareholders meeting on May 25 or contact the company or its board of directors before drafting the letter.

In addition, the company added, its statutes stipulate that any change in management must be supported by three-fifths of the shareholders, a percentage that would not be possible to reach because more than a third of the company is in the hands of the four executives questioned by investors. British.

CD Projekt debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2018 and became the symbol of the strength of the Polish technology sector, but the failed launch in late 2020 of “Cyberpunk 2077”, which was the largest investment in the history of the company, it damaged its reputation and triggered a crisis that has unsettled its investors.

After working for five years on the project, the company had pinned all its hopes on the launch, with a great investment and commercial effort, with a campaign with the American actor Keanu Reeves and more than a million viewers in his virtual presentation.

Read more

But when it went on sale, the video game presented finish and operation problems that weighed down its sales and even caused the Japanese multinational Sony to withdraw it from its stores.

CD Projekt publicly apologized to its followers and offered to return the money to buyers who so desired. He added that his business situation was not in danger because the eight million units sold before the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 had already covered development and production costs.

However, that was the turning point that marked the plummeting of a company whose shares had been multiplied by 210 in value at its best compared to its debut in the park. This is the largest ever appreciation in the Stoxx Europe 600 index for a European company.

Then came the blow of the cyberattack that CD Projekt suffered, for which the source code of the three most important products in its catalog was stolen earlier this year, the video games “Gwent”, “Witcher 3” and “Cyberpunk itself. 2077 “.

The Polish study declared that it would not comply with the financial demands of cybercriminals and in a statement claimed to have contacted Interpol and Europol to find the culprits.

The specialized press and CD Projekt itself have detected that the stolen information “is circulating on the internet” and even several launches by other companies are clearly based on the code stolen from CD Projekt.

The distribution of its products in China is another cause for concern for the Warsaw study, since the alleged inclusion of cartoons of Chinese President Xi Jinping in some graphic elements of “Cyberpunk 2077” could cause its distribution in that country to be censored. . EFECOM

Miguel Angel Gayo Macías

(c) . Agency