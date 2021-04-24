CD Móstoles welcomes Moratalaz to its fiefdom

04/24/2021 at 12:24 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the CD Móstoles and to Moratalaz in the Municipal Stadium El Soto.

The CD Móstoles reaches the fourth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Ray B in the previous match by a result of 1-0. In addition, the locals have not won in any of the three matches played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 30 goals in favor and 12 against.

For his part, Moratalaz won against Alcorcón B in his stadium 1-0 and previously he had also done it out of his field against the Leganés B by 0-1, so he hopes to repeat the score, now in the stadium of CD Móstoles. Before this match, the Moratalaz he had won in two of the three games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and adds a figure of 21 goals against 42 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the CD Móstoles he lost in the only match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that he has played in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Moratalaz he took the victory in his only date away from home.

In their last clashes at the stadium of CD Móstoles, the numbers show a victory in favor of the home team. The last match they played on CD Móstoles and the Moratalaz In this competition it took place in February 2020 and ended with a 4-1 result in favor of the locals.

Currently, between CD Móstoles and the Moratalaz there is a difference of four points in the classification. The team of Victor Gonzalez he ranks third with 45 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Moratalaz it has 49 points and ranks fourth in the competition.