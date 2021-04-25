CD Móstoles becomes strong at home and beat Moratalaz (1-0)

04/25/2021 at 2:23 PM CEST

The CD Móstoles won 1-0 against Moratalaz during the match held this Sunday in the Municipal Stadium El Soto. The CD Móstoles came wanting to get back on the road to victory after losing the last match against the Ray B by a score of 1-0. On the part of the visiting team, the Moratalaz won in his last two competition matches against him Alcorcón B in his fief and the Leganés B away, 1-0 and 0-1 respectively. With this defeat, the Madrid team was placed in fourth position after the end of the game, while the CD Móstoles is third.

During the first half, neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for him CD Móstoles, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Salmeron in minute 78, ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-0.

With this result, the CD Móstoles he gets 48 points and the Moratalaz with 49 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the CD Móstoles is against him Union Adarve, Meanwhile he Moratalaz will face the Leganés B.

Data sheetCD Móstoles:Tejero, Hernandez, Turégano (Salmerón, min. 24), Merchán, Juancar, Álvaro Portilla, Souza, Cata Díaz, Ledesma, Alejandro Machuca and Ivan RamosMoratalaz:Yayo, Sanz, Alvaro Caloto, Palacios, Adnan, Corchón, Hernandez, Abel, Vicente, Ayuso and GarcíaStadium:Municipal Stadium El SotoGoals:Salmerón (1-0, min. 78)