CD Mirandés receives Tenerife on the thirty-second day

04/20/2021 at 7:03 PM CEST

The Mirandés receives this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the visit of the Tenerife in the Anduva Municipal Stadium during their thirty-second match in the Second Division.

The CD Mirandés aims to improve their position in the championship after having lost their last match against him Albacete by a score of 1-0. In addition, the locals have won in 13 of the 34 matches played so far in the Second Division, with a streak of 32 goals for and 32 against.

Regarding visitors, the Tenerife reaped a zero draw against the Cartagena, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his leaderboard against the CD Mirandés. Of the 34 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the Tenerife he has won 12 of them with a balance of 30 goals scored against 29 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the CD Mirandés They have achieved a balance of five wins, four losses and seven draws in 16 games played at home, which seems to show that they are not one of the most difficult squads to beat in their stadium. In the role of visitor, the Tenerife has a balance of three wins, 10 losses and four draws in 17 games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the CD Mirandés.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Anduva Municipal Stadium, resulting in a defeat and two draws in favor of the CD Mirandés. Likewise, the locals have a total of two games in a row undefeated against this rival in the Second Division. The last time they played the Mirandés and the Tenerife In this competition it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 1-2 in favor of the locals.

At this time, the CD Mirandés it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The team of JosÃ © Alberto Lopez he ranks 10th with 47 points on his scoreboard. For their part, visitors are in twelfth position with 45 points.