CD Mirandés keeps the three points after defeating Real Sporting 1-2

04/04/2021

On at 4:41 PM CEST

The Mirandés added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Sporting this sunday in El Molinón. The Real Sporting came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 0-1 at Vallecano Ray. Regarding the visiting team, the CD Mirandés lost by a 1-0 result in the previous match against the Real Zaragoza. With this good result, the Mirandés team is ninth, while the Sporting he is fourth at the end of the game.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the Real Sporting, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Uros Djurdjevic in minute 54. But later the CD Mirandés reacted and equalized the contest thanks to the goal of Mohamed Ezzarfani at 74 minutes. The Mirandés team joined again, which turned the tables on the scoreboard, getting 1-2 with a goal from Ivan Martin in minute 81. Finally, the duel came to an end with a 1-2 in the light.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Sporting gave entrance to Gaspar fields, Pedro Diaz, Carlos Carmona, Nikola Cumic and Saul Garcia by Aitor, Christian Salvador, Manu Garcia, Nacho Mendez and Paul garcia, Meanwhile he Mirandés gave the green light to Mohamed Ezzarfani and Sergio Moreno by Antonio Caballero and Christ Gonzalez.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Jean-Sylvain Babin and Bogdan milovanov by the Sporting already Victor meseguer and Sergio Moreno by the Mirandés team.

With this victory, the CD Mirandés it rises to 44 points and is placed in ninth place in the classification. For his part, Real Sporting it remains with the 56 points with which it reached this day of the competition, occupying a place of access to the playoff of promotion to First Division.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the Tenerife, Meanwhile he CD Mirandés will play against him Logroñés.

Data sheetReal Sporting:Raúl Lizoain, Víctor Gomez, Pablo Martínez, Víctor Meseguer, Bojan Letic, Iván Martín, Álex López, Javier Muñoz, Antonio Caballero, Erik Jirka and Cristo GonzálezCD Mirandés:Diego Marino, Bogdan Milovanov, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Marc Valiente, Pablo Garcia, Manu García, Nacho Méndez, Javi Fuego, Cristian Salvador, Aitor and Uros DjurdjevicStadium:El MolinónGoals:Uros Djurdjevic (1-0, min. 54), Mohamed Ezzarfani (1-1, min. 74) and Iván Martín (1-2, min. 81)