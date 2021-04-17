CD Genova wins 3-1 against Llosetense

04/17/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

The Genoa started with a 3-1 home win over the Llosetense during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday at the Nou Garroveral. After the result obtained, the Palma de Mallorca team is ninth at the end of the game, while the Llosetense is third.

The match started in a favorable way for the Palma de Mallorca team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Martin in minute 6. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the CD Genoa through a bit of Female in minute 19 that established the 2-0. But later the whole llosetín in minute 37 cut differences thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Montori, ending the first part with the result of 2-1.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, who put more land in between with a maximum penalty of Bujan at 74 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 3-1.

The technician of the Genoa, Dani Aparicio, gave entry to the field to Llabres, Take, Diaz, Marin Y Roque replacing Stained, Female, Francesc, Andres North Y Viader, while on the part of the Llosetense, Nico Lopez replaced Dosil, Nicolau, Pulpillo Y Toni Abo for Gonzalez, Mateo Bergas, Oncala Y Recalde.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, one for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Andres North and by visitors to Amer Y Mateo Bergas.

At the moment, the Genoa is left with 11 points and Llosetense with 22 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the CD Genoa will play his match against him Esporles at home. For his part, Llosetense will play in his fief his match against him Ferriolense.

Data sheetCD Genoa:Ramos, Viader (Roque, min.83), Bujan, Martin, Femenias (Tomas, min.71), Andres Norte (Marin, min.83), Ruiz, Francesc (Diaz, min.71), Pons, Palmer and Manchado (Llabres, min.60)Llosetense:Bartomeu, Garcia, Jota, Cristian, Oncala (Pulpillo, min.70), Amer, Zamora, Gonzalez (Dosil, min.60), Mateo Bergas (Nicolau, min.60), Recalde (Toni Abo, min.75) and MontoriStadium:Nou GarroveralGoals:Martin (1-0, min. 6), Femenias (2-0, min. 19), Montori (2-1, min. 37) and Bujan (3-1, min. 74)