CD Estradense snatches the three points from Silva SD (1-4)

04/02/2021 at 7:46 PM CEST

The Stray got off to a good start in the Second Phase of the Third Division, thanks to a home win for the Silva by 1-4 in the duel played on Friday in the A Grela 1. With this score, the estradense team is second with 34 points at the end of the duel and the Silva SD sixth with 30 points in the locker after the game.

The game started in an excellent way for him Silva SD, who fired the starting gun at the A Grela 1 thanks to a bit of Antonio Lopez at 32 minutes. He put the tie on CD Estradense with a goal from Juanin shortly before the end, specifically in 43. After this, the first part ended with a score of 1-1.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who went around the light with a goal of Javicho in minute 74. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the estradense team, increasing distances through a double Juanin in the 81st minute. Later he scored the CD Estradense, who increased distances by putting 1-4 through a goal from Sergio Mulero shortly before the end, specifically in 90, thus closing the confrontation with a final score of 1-4.

In the chapter on changes, the Silva from Javier Bardanca relieved Tasting, Geri, Jonny and Gonzalez by Souto, Javi ballesteros, Callon and Fiuza, while the technician of the Stray, Alberto Mariano, ordered the entry of Matthew, Taboada, Oscar lopez, Muñiz and Sergio Mulero to supply Bellido, Pineiro, Vincent, Matthew and Porrúa.

The referee admonished Brais Lema and Fiuza by the Silva already Matthew, Javicho, Pineiro and Sergio Mulero by the estradense team.

With this result, the Silva he gets 30 points and the Stray get 34 points after winning the match.

On the second day, the Silva SD will face him Rapid of Bouzas away from home, while the CD Estradense will play his match against him Sports Fabril at home.

Data sheetSilva SD:Ríos, Brais Lema, Xusto, Jacobo, Fiuza (Gonzalez, min.77), Antonio López, Paulo, Javi Ballesteros (Geri, min.72), Souto (Cata, min.65), Fabio and Callón (Jonny, min. 77)CD Estradense:Coke, Vicente (Oscar Lopez, min.77), Bellido (Mateo, min.23), Juanín, Martín, Javicho, Carabán, Piñeiro (Taboada, min.46), Martin, Porrúa (Sergio Mulero, min.84) and VidalStadium:A Grela 1Goals:Antonio López (1-0, min. 32), Juanín (1-1, min. 43), Javicho (1-2, min. 74), Juanín (1-3, min. 81) and Sergio Mulero (1- 4, min. 90)