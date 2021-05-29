CD Diocesanos gets the victory against Santa Marta in the second half (2-0)

05/29/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

The Diocesan added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Santa Marta this saturday in the Sancti spirit. The Diocesan CD came with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after losing the last game to him Peñaranda Bracamonte by a score of 1-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Santa Marta had to settle for a zero draw against The farm. With this defeat the Santa Marta was in fifth position at the end of the game, while the Diocesan CD is third.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half luck came for him Diocesan CD, which premiered its light with a goal from Mayorga at 85 minutes. After a new play, the score of the Ávila team increased, which increased differences establishing the 2-0 thanks to a goal of Meneses moments before the final whistle, in 87, ending the established time with a final result of 2-0.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Sergio Santos Y Fernandez.

At the moment, the Diocesan is left with 36 points and the Santa Marta with 34 points.

The next round of the Second Phase of the Third Division will face the Diocesan CD away from home against him Salamanca CF B, Meanwhile he Santa Marta will face in his stadium in front of Almazán.

Data sheetDiocesan CDs:Darío, Gonzalez (Meneses, min.72), Oli, Peral (Hernández, min.72), Rodriguez, Alonso, Encinar, Martinez, Vicente, González and HidalgoSanta Marta:Félix, Fernández, Trigueros, Miguel Garcia, Montes, Sergio Santos, Barbero, Martiña, Lozano, Gonzalo and AarónStadium:Sancti spiritGoals:Mayorga (1-0, min. 85) and Meneses (2-0, min. 87)