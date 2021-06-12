CD Diocesanos get the victory at home against La Bañeza (2-0)

06/12/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

The Diocesan won 2-0 against La Bañeza during the meeting held this Saturday at the Sancti spirit. The Diocesan CD came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Salamanca CF B by a score of 2-0. On the part of the visiting team, La Bañeza He came from beating 2-0 in his fiefdom The farm in the last game held. With this defeat, the Bañezan team was placed in fifth position after the end of the game, while the Diocesan CD is third.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half came the goal for him Diocesan CD, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Meneses in the 86th minute. Subsequently, the local team scored, which increased differences establishing the 2-0 by means of a goal of Vincent just before the final whistle, specifically in 90, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 2-0.

The referee showed a yellow card to Diocesan (Mayorga), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this victory, the team of Jose Alberto Fernandez ranked third with 39 points at the end of the game, while the team led by Carlos Delgado it was placed in fifth place with 36 points.

Data sheetDiocesan CDs:Darío, Peral, Encinar, Vicente, González (Meneses, min.67), Alonso (Pindado, min.60), Martinez, Oli, Rodriguez, Hidalgo and Mayorga (Vázquez, min.77)La Bañeza:Raúl, Zabalo, Pablo G., Fernández, Dani Alonso, Murciego, Suárez, Aitor, Mago, Lorento and FrancoStadium:Sancti spiritGoals:Meneses (1-0, min. 86) and Vicente (2-0, min. 90)