CD Diocesano wins 0-1 at Moralo and will play the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs

05/31/2021 at 9:37 AM CEST

The Diocesan CD will play the final of the Third Division promotion playoff after beating 0-1 at Moralo in the Municipal this Sunday. For his part, Diocesan CD was able to get off the competition to Miajadas. With this triumph, the Diocesan CD they will finally play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs after beating all their rivals in the previous qualifiers.

During the first period of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the half of the game came the goal for the visiting team, who released their score with a goal in their own goal from Jonhy at 58 minutes. Finally, the match ended with a 0-1 in the light.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Moralo (Andoni Y Jonhy), while the visiting team did not see any.

After winning in the final, the team of Daniel del Pino Ortega finally reaches the semifinal of the competition, where he will fight to become champion of the playoff promotion of the Third Division soon.

Data sheetMoralo:Adrian Real, Kupen, Jonhy, Andoni (Hanson, min.57), Barbero (Rober, min.57), Sergio Gomez, Rubén Rivera, Fran Perujo (Víctor Arribas, min.70), Cabanillas Hidalgo, Jose Ecija and SusoDiocesan CD:Cordero, Castro, Jaime Corchado, Luismi Cruz, Conesa, Javier, Zakarias, Mancha, Rastrojo, Patxi Dávila and Víctor FelipStadium:MunicipalGoals:Jonhy (0-1, min. 58)