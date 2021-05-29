CD Comillas receives Calasancio

05/29/2021 at 5:14 PM CEST

The Quotation marks receives this Sunday at 17:00 the visit of the Calasancio in the World Stadium 82 during their ninth meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The CD Comillas He reaches the ninth day with the desire to recover points after having lost his last match against him Alberite by a score of 2-1. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won two of the eight games played so far, with a streak of 33 goals for and 47 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Calasancio managed to defeat the Villegas 2-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Blackberry Y Lush, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the CD Comillas. To date, of the eight games that the Calasancio in the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won three of them with a figure of 20 goals in favor and 55 against.

As a local, the CD Comillas he has won once, he has been defeated once and he has drawn twice in four games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Calasancio has a balance of two wins and two losses in four games played, so the CD Comillas You must defend your goal to avoid surprises.

At the same time, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won three games in a row at the stadium of the Quotation marks. The last match between Quotation marks and the Calasancio This tournament was held in November 2019 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by six points in favor of the CD Comillas. The locals, before this game, are in sixth place with 29 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 23 points and occupy the eighth position in the tournament.