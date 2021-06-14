CD Cariñena beat CF Épila 4-2 in La Platera

06/13/2021 at 10:01 PM CEST

The Carignan and the Epila ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division this Sunday with a victory by CD Cariñena for a score of 4-2. The CD Cariñena arrived in the spirit of getting back on the road to victory after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the previous match against Robres. On the part of the visiting team, the CF Épila won in their last two matches of the competition against him Tamarite in his stadium and the Athletic Monzón away from home, 3-0 and 1-2 respectively and had a four-game winning streak. With this defeat, the Epilense team was placed in first position after the end of the match, while the CD Cariñena is fourth.

The game started in a positive way for the local team, who debuted the light with a goal from Baldinho in the 12th minute. After a new play, the score increased by CD Cariñena in minute 38 thanks to the goal of Marin. The cariñenense team scored again, which increased the score through a goal of Sweeping just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, thus closing the first half with a 3-0 score.

In the second period, luck came for the local team, who increased their scoring account compared to their rival with another goal from Sweeping, thus completing a double at 60 minutes. However, the visiting team reduced differences by making it 4-1 through a goal of Luis Costa at 81 minutes. Later the Epilense team scored, closing the gap establishing the 4-2 thanks to a goal from frames in minute 82. Finally, the match ended with a 4-2 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Carignan who entered the game were Leiva Y Fortune replacing Lazarus and Ibanez, while changes in the Epila They were Luis Costa, frames, Valero, Obey Y Molina, who entered to replace Gonzalez, Esteire, Chasm, Bouasri Y Garcia.

The referee gave a yellow card to Ibanez Y March by the local team already Gonzalez, Chasm, frames Y Puky by the epilense team.

The CD Cariñena occupied the fourth place in the qualifying table with 49 points after the dispute of this last match, while the CF Épila it was placed in first position with 53 points.

Data sheetCD Cariñena:Jorge, Marin, Lopez, Monge, Barriendos, Sidy Sow, Lázaro (Leiva, min.76), Marzo, Baldinho, Cortes and Ibañez (Ventura, min.84)CF Épila:Moreno, Gonzalez (Luis Costa, min.46), Pablo Rupérez, Berdún, Hamza Bouayadi, Bouasri (Obere, min.46), Puky, Turrubia, Esteire (Marcos, min.46), Sima (Valero, min.46) and Garcia (Molina, min.66)Stadium:La PlateraGoals:Baldinho (1-0, min. 12), Marin (2-0, min. 38), Barriendos (3-0, min. 45), Barriendos (4-0, min. 60), Luis Costa (4-1 , min. 81) and Marcos (4-2, min. 82)