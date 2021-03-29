CD Cariñena and Villanueva divide the points and draw 2-2

The Carignan and the Villanueva They started the Second Phase of the Third Division by drawing two in the opening match held this Sunday in La Platera. With this result obtained at the end of the match, the teams were tied at one point in fourth and fifth position respectively.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second half of the match started in an unbeatable way for him Villanueva, which premiered its luminous with a goal from eleven meters David Ligorred in minute 52. But later the CD Cariñena achieved the tie establishing the 1-1 thanks to a goal of Lazarus in minute 73. The Cariñenense team again joined with a goal of Fortune in minute 79 that established the 2-1. The visiting team put the tie through an own goal from Fortune, thus achieving a double just before the final whistle, specifically in 89, ending the match with a final score of 2-2.

The technician of the Carignan, Humberto Arto, gave entry to the field to Lopez, Lazarus and Ibanez replacing Utrilla, Marin and Baldinho, while on the part of the Villanueva, Hector Cotado replaced Ballarín, Orus and Abbot by Miki, Zume and Arthur.

A total of six yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Gomes, Sidy Sow and Monge, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Alcaine, David Ligorred and Miki and with red to Alcaine (2 yellow).

At the moment, the Carignan and the Villanueva they are tied at one point in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the CD Cariñena will play his match against him Sabinanigo at home. For his part, Villanueva will play in his stadium his match against him Tamarite.

Data sheetCD Cariñena:Ortiz, Utrilla (Lopez, min.46), Marin (Lázaro, min.60), Ventura, Monge, Gomes, Alcantara, Barriendos, Sidy Sow, Abreu and Baldinho (Ibañez, min.72)Villanueva:Lairla, Arturo (Abad, min.81), Laguarta, David Ligorred, Alvaro, Zume (Orus, min.66), Alcaine, Lafu, Marc Prat, Miki (Ballarín, min.66) and CebriánStadium:La PlateraGoals:David Ligorred (0-1, min. 52), Lázaro (1-1, min. 73), Ventura (2-1, min. 79) and Ventura (2-2, min. 89)