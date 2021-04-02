CD Calahorra B keeps the three points after defeating Oyonesa 0-1

04/01/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

The Calahorra B he won in the fiefdom of Oyonesa by 0-1 the match that began its journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division, held this Thursday in the Oion Arena. After the result obtained, the CD Calahorra B It is first with 38 points and the Oyoné team sixth with 25 points at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half came the goal for the Calagurritan team, which debuted its bright thanks to a goal from Brown at 60 minutes, concluding the match with a final score of 0-1.

On the second day the Oyonesa will play against him Casalarreina away from home, while the CD Calahorra B will face The road in his fiefdom.